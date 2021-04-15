My eighth year working at Mozilla

What will 2020 bring? Your guess is as good as mine. My hope is it can only get better from here.

Fucking. Hell.

Well, that was the most short sighted and optimistic take ever, eh? It feels like a decade since I wrote that, and a world away from where we all stand today. I would normally write a post on this day to talk about some of the work that I’ve been doing at Mozilla over the past 12 months, but that seems kinda insignificant right now. The global pandemic has hit the world hard, and while we’re starting to slowly to recover, it’s going to be a long process. Many businesses world wide, including Mozilla, felt the direct impact of the pandemic. I count myself fortunate to still have a stable job, and to be able to look after my family during this time. We’re all still healthy, and that’s all that really matters right now.

One thing that’s kept me going over the past year is seeing just how much people can come together to help and support each other. Family, friends, colleagues, management at work - have all been amazing. And as difficult as my kids have found the last 12 months, it motivates me to see them continue to bring enthusiasm to the world. No matter what’s happening that day, they can always cheer me up.

So I’m going to leave this short and just say stay safe. It’s going to be a truly global effort to get through this. Afterward, I’m sure there will likely be a new definition of “normal”. But I have hope that we are going to get there.

Scroll to top