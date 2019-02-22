Testing native ES modules using Mocha and esm.

I recently worked on a project where I wanted to switch to using native ES modules in the browser. Migrating the existing code to ES modules was easy enough, but the tricky part came when I wanted to maintain the existing unit tests. Turns out, many JavaScript testing frameworks don’t yet support native ES modules out of the box, and I was struggling to find an easy solution that didn’t require transpiling my code back to ES5.

I managed to hack together Mocha’s browser test runner to use ES modules, but I couldn’t find a simple way to automate this in CI. The project I was working on also has a suite of Node based unit tests, which we’re written using Jest. Node doesn’t yet support native ES modules however, and I wanted to try and avoid using two different testing frameworks in the future if at all possible. I was stuck.

The solution came when I heard about a rather clever library called esm. It’s is a fast, production ready, zero-dependency ES module loader for Node. Using it with Mocha turned out to be relatively straight forward. Here’s a basic example for how to do it.

First, make sure you have both Mocha and esm installed. Next, write a simple ES module called sum.js :

export default function sum ( a , b ) { return a + b ; }

A unit test for this module could look like this:

import sum from './sum.js' ; import { expect } from 'chai' ; describe ( 'sum' , function () { it ( 'should return the sum of two arguments' , function () { expect ( sum ( 1 , 2 )). to . equal ( 3 ); }); });

If we try to now run this test using mocha 'sum.test.js' we get a error, since Node doesn’t understand the ES import syntax:

import sum from './sum.js'; ^^^ SyntaxError: Unexpected identifier

Obviously this is not what we want. Thankfully, passing in esm as a require to Mocha is really easy:

mocha 'sum.test.js' --require esm

The test now passes without any further configuration changes. Success!

sum ✓ should return the sum of two arguments 1 passing (10ms)

Because Mocha is a Node based testing framework, I was also able to port the project’s backend tests to use the same framework. Being able to run both suite of tests via an npm script in package.json is pretty nice: